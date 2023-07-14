Carol Burdette “CB” Saunders, age 91, of Hudson, passed peacefully on Wednesday, July 12, 2023.
Carol was born on January 31, 1931 to Irvin and Eva (McCain) Saunders. He graduated from New Sharon High School in 1950, and worked as Director of Stations for Chicago Northwestern Railroad.
Carol was a man of integrity who enjoyed golf, working on cars, gardening and doing general house maintenance. He was always one to do things himself. He often shared great railroad stories. Carol’s sons have great memories of him teaching them to drive stick shift. His lawn was impeccable and was manicured like a golf course
He will always remain in the hearts of his sons Tom (Marty) and their children Tom (Maria) & Jennifer (Brent); Mark (Paula) and their children Lea (Galen), Cory (Shaina, Krista (Josh); and Kevin and his children Ryan, Danielle & their mother Sarah; 7 great-grandchildren; sister Bonnie (Roger) Thomas; many beloved friends & neighbors.
Carol was preceded in death by his wife Melba.
A Memorial Service will be held 12 Noon, Saturday, July 29, 2023 at Mt. Zion Lutheran Church, 505 13th St. S. in Hudson, WI with visitation 11 AM - 12 PM.
