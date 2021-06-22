Cecelia Cody

Cecelia Christina Cody age 96 from New Richmond, Wisconsin passed away peacefully on June 16, 2021, at Our House Senior Living. She was born on April 15, 1925, in St. Paul, Minnesota to Herbert & Rose (Dimmers) Kloeckner. She was an avid Twins fan and a saver of everything especially Christmas wrapping paper and bows. She worked hard her whole life first starting at the Gem Theater during WW II, then at the Schultz Brothers Five & Dime, then at their family’s gas station and finally at the Farm and Home Store where she worked 30 plus years until her retirement at 84 years old. She was regularly active at the Immaculate Conception Catholic Church and the Auxiliary.
Cecelia was preceded in death by her parents; Siblings, Mathilda “Tilly” (Stern) Paulson, John (Bernie) Kloeckner, Sylvester “Bud” (June) Kloeckner, Rosemary (Ralph) Greene and their infant sibling; former husband, Gene Cody.
She is survived by her children, Jerry (Cheri Croft) Cody, Greg (Karen) Cody, Janice Cody; grandchildren, Steve (Dana) Cody, Michelle (Mustafa Ozer) Hammer, Gene (Jessica) Cody, Theresa (Terry) Detwiler, Tim (Stefanie) Cody, great-grandchildren, Jessica Detwiler, Zachary Cody, Angelena Cody, Conner Cody, Robert Cody, Pypper Detwiler, Abigail Cody, Carson Cody, Miles Cody, Mia Cody, Sibel Ozer: brother-in-law, Charles Cody; and grand cat, Rainbow.
Mass of Christian Burial 11 AM Thursday June 24, 2021, at the Immaculate Conception Catholic Church in New Richmond. The visitation will be held one hour prior to the Mass at the Church. Interment will be at the church cemetery. Please join the family for a lunch after the funeral Mass at Corrigan Hall in the Church basement.
