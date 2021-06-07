Charity Pease

Charity Rose Pease, age 32 of Newport, MN, passed away unexpectedly June 2, 2021 at her home. Charity was born November 25, 1988 in Cannon Falls, MN to Stanley and Theresa (Crowley) Pease. Charity grew up in River Falls, WI. She graduated from Creative Arts High School in St. Paul, MN with the Class of 2006. Charity’s life was blessed with two beautiful children whom she adored; her daughter, Francesca and son, Julian.
Most important to Charity were her children. She loved being a mom to Francesca “Frankie” and Julian “Juju”. Together, they enjoyed nature, trips to the parks, museums and making sweet memories. In her school years, Charity was active in youth soccer, she loved the Boundary Waters wilderness area in Northern MN, where as a 14yr old she took a 9 day canoe trip. She also traveled to Ecuador and Ireland. She especially enjoyed trips to Colorado with her mom and family, white water rafting and hiking. She enjoyed art and especially loved painting. Charity was fond of all things “cherry” and enjoyed finding cherry treasures to add to her collection. She was proud of her Irish heritage and a memorable trip she shared with her mother to Ireland. Charity delighted in being outdoors, reading, a good cup of Starbucks, and cherished her time with friends and family. Most recently, she was working on a new career path as an electrician, a dream she was looked forward to fulfilling.
Charity will remain in the hearts of her daughter, Frankie; son, Julian; mother, Theresa Pease and step-father, Martin Mosio; siblings: Brandon Pease, Katina Pease, Jonnalee Pease, Lydia Pease, Josiah Pease and Caleb Pease; step-siblings, Erin (Jason) Sawyer, Thaddeus Mosio and Shannon Mosio and their families; along with many loving aunts, uncles, nieces, nephews, cousins and friends. She was preceded in death by her grandparents, Viola and John Crowley, and cousin Max “Ryan” Smith.
Private family services will be held. A Celebration of Charity’s life will take place 5:00 – 7:00 PM Wednesday, June 9, 2021 at O’Connell-Benedict Funeral Home, 225 S. 3rd St., River Falls, WI. Memorials may be directed to Charity’s surviving children, Westconsin Credit Union with locations in River Falls, Hudson and Baldwin WI.
Funeral services are entrusted to the O’Connell-Benedict Funeral Home of River Falls (715) 425-5644. www.oconnellbenedict.com
