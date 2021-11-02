Charles “Chuck” Olson, age 77, passed away on October 30th, 2021, at Mercy Hospital in Coon Rapids, Minnesota.
Chuck was born to Norman and Phyllis Olson on November 8th, 1943, in Minneapolis, Minnesota. He attended Breck High School and then pursued a bachelor’s degree in Large Animal Science at the University of Arizona. Life eventually led Chuck to become the proud owner of Dairy Queen in Hudson, Wisconsin. Chuck raised two daughters, Kri and Natalie and married his wife Christine in 1998.
Chuck, the proud Norwegian, adored his family and showed it with everything he did. He was always finding new ways to make his family and friends laugh. He had the best smile and always wanted to see one back. When he wasn’t out shopping for embarrassing gifts, or out delivering Meals on Wheels, you could find Chuck chasing birdies on the golf course. He competed in the North Dakota Open and the US Mid Amateur. Chuck loved playing cribbage and cards and was an avid Minnesota Gopher and Green Bay Packer fan! Chuck had quite the sweet tooth; there wasn’t a key lime pie or lemon bar he ever refused.
Chuck is survived by his wife Christine; children Kri (Chris Riehle) Olson, Natalie (Andy) Becker, Rob (Lindsay) Fagnan, Kari Fagnan; grandchildren Asher and Breckyn Fagnan.
Chuck was preceded in death by his two sons Philip and Eric; parents Norman and Phyllis Olson, and his Grandma Dorothy Perchen.
A memorial service will be held on Friday, November 5th at 1:00 pm with a visitation two hours prior at the O’Connell Family Funeral Home in Hudson, WI.
In lieu of flowers, memorials can be sent to The Redhawk Native American Art Council.
