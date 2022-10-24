Charles Edgar Wastell, age 81 died Wednesday, October 19, 2022 while in hospice care at St. Croix Health Center with his family by his side.
Chuck was born on July 8, 1941 in Sioux Falls, S.D. He grew up on a farm in rural Hudson, S. D. between Canton and Beresford. He went to a one room rural school, Beresford High School, and Augustana Academy in Canton, S.D. He attended trade school in California to become a machinist. He was proud of working for Lockheed in CA. Chuck had many occupations during his long work history ending with his retirement as Sales Manager at Marine Associates in Hudson WI in 2006.
Chuck lived an exuberant life that impacted many people over the years. He loved to chat and tell stories. He loved Wastell reunions. Boating, fishing, golf, woodworking, BB gun target practice, and brewing beer were several of his pastimes. He loved mentoring the brewing process with his brew club members and other. His Vanilla Oatmeal Stout was his Grand Champion Washington County winner that many knew and enjoyed.
Chuck is loved and survived by his wife, Peg, of 45 years; children, Kim(mother-Fay), Charles (mother-Peg), brothers Robert (Sue) Wastell, sisters, Patricia Garber, Heather Kutches Kurth, Paige Gallagher, Diane Hornsbruch, Nona Sand, and numerous extended family. He was preceded in death by his parents, Edgar and Agnes (Tuntland) Wastell and sister, Ann Foland.
Memorial Service will be held Thursday, October 27 at 1 pm at American Legion, New Richmond, WI
