Charles Traiser

Charles F. Traiser passed away peacefully at his home of 90+ years, surrounded by his family on April 11, 2022.
He was preceded in death by his parents, Charles M. and Theresa (Jahnke) Traiser; brother, Bernard (Louise) Traiser; sisters, Henrietta (Maurice) Johnson and Lillian (Wallace) Parnell.
Charles is survived by his loving wife of 67 years, Mary Ann; son, Chip (Pam); daughter, Therese (David) Benck; grandchildren, Melissa Traiser (Scott Bierbrauer), Joel Benck, Carl Benck (Nashia Soland); honorary grandchildren, August “Gus” Norlander, Danielle Norlander (Shane Murphy); and many nieces and nephews.
Celebration of Life for family and friends will be held June 18, 2022 from 11 AM to 2 PM at the Traiser Homestead Farm in Somerset, Wisconsin. In lieu of flowers, memorials preferred to the family.
