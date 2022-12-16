Christine A. Michel

Christine Ann Michel, age 62, of Hudson WI, was taken into the arms of the Lord on December 12 2022, in River Falls, WI at the Kinnic Health and Rehab, surrounded by her loving family after a strong and inspirational battle with pancreatic and liver cancer.
Chris was born on Dec. 28, 1959 in Upland, CA, the middle of three daughters born to Milton and Sonya (Hackler) Smith. She was raised in El Toro, California (now Lake Forest, CA). A very talented musician, she held first chair in clarinet for two years in the California All State High School Honor band. After graduating from El Toro High School, Chris enlisted in the Air Force. She spanned the country and the globe from northern CA to New Hampshire and South Korea to Spain. After serving five years in the Air Force, she returned home to Southern California. There she met Norm Michel, an Air Force Pilot, and they were married in July of 1991. Their first child, Will, was born in 1992 while the couple was living in Santa Ana, CA. Two years later they had moved to Colorado Springs, CO, where Chris completed a degree in social work. She practiced social work until Norm retired from the Air Force. In 1999, they moved their family to Hudson, WI and had their second child, Catie. Chris worked a short time in social work with St. Croix County but ultimately left to fulfill her natural calling to stay at home and raise her children.
Chris loved her children and she loved her Lord. This love shined through her words and kindness until the end. Chris will remain in the hearts of her husband: Norman; son: William (Samantha) of Middleton, WI; daughter: Catherine of Hudson, WI; sisters: Debra (Gerald) Romero of San Juan, CA, Donna Simmons of Benton, AR; Uncle: Landon (Candie) Hackler of Lamar, MO; aunt, Arnona (Dale) Bogner; cousins, Dillon Hackler and Breanna Bogner; nephews: Derek Romero, Robert Subrito and David Subrito.
Chris was preceded in death by her parents, Milton and Sonya.
Services for Christine will be held 11:00 a.m. Thurs., Dec. 22, 2022 at O’Connell Funeral Home in Hudson. 520 S. 11th St. Hudson, WI, with a visitation one hour prior to the service at the funeral home. The service will be livestreamed - see funeral home website for details. In lieu of flowers, donations can be made to Faith Community Church in Hudson, or New Life Church and Academy in Woodbury.
O’Connell Family Funeral Home - Hudson, WI. (715) 386-3725. www.oconnellfuneralhomes.com
