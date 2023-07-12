Clair “Bernie” Brohaugh

Clair Bernhardt “Bernie” Brohaugh (84) died after a brief illness, at his home in River Falls, Wisconsin, on Tuesday, July 4, 2023. He was born the youngest of five children to Clarence and Mabel (Esterby) Brohaugh on January 31, 1939, and grew up on the family farm between Bay City and Ellsworth, Wisconsin. Bernie was baptized, confirmed, and married at Eidsvold Lutheran Church, Esdaile, Wisconsin. He attended a country school not far from his home, and graduated from Ellsworth, Wisconsin High School in 1957. From there he attended the University of Wisconsin, River Falls, where he graduated in 1961 with a major in English and a minor in French. Continuing his graduate education at the University of Nebraska, Lincoln, he earned an MA in English in 1963 and then a PhD in English in 1975. Bernie first taught at St. Lawrence University in Canton, New York, and then at the University of Nebraska, Lincoln. In 1977 he returned to teach in the English department at the University of Wisconsin, River Falls, where he taught for 28 years, until his retirement as Professor Emeritus. He married Karen Anderson November 30, 1985, and they made their home in the country just south of River Falls.
Bernie was an English professor, actor, and playwright. He was a passionate teacher and Shakespeare scholar who was dedicated to educating and assisting his students. He enjoyed acting in local theater productions in the River Falls area. He sang in Barbershop quartets and choruses for decades, and wrote shows and arranged music for their performances. Bernie took pride and enjoyment in his home, his family, and his beloved cats, and enjoyed gathering with his many family, friends, and colleagues. His wit and dry sense of humor were centerpieces of all social interactions, as was his deep interest in and empathy for others. Bernie was a loving husband, beloved uncle, and a joy to his family; he had a great interest in family history and genealogy. Bernie is survived by his wife of 37 years, Karen, and by many nieces and nephews. He was preceded in death by his parents, brothers, Joel and Arley, and sisters, Audrey Staats and Elaine Torseth.
A Visitation will be held on Saturday, August 5, 2023 at 10AM at HOPE Lutheran Church (3337 Kingsbarn Ave) in River Falls with a Celebration of Life service beginning at 11AM. A Reception will follow the service. Interment was in Eisvold Lutheran Cemetery in Esdaile, Wisconsin. In lieu of flowers, memorials are preferred to the River Bluff Humane Society in Red Wing, Minnesota, or Adoray Home Health and Hospice of Western Wisconsin. Arrangements are with Bakken-Young Funeral & Cremation Services.
