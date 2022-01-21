Claire E.  (Huber) Trieb

Weather Alert

...A FEW HOURS OF LOW VISIBILITY WITH SNOW AND BLOWING SNOW LATE THIS AFTERNOON AND EVENING FOR EASTERN AND SOUTHERN MINNESOTA... .A narrow band of snow will move from west to east across all of central and southern Minnesota the late this afternoon and evening, reaching the Mankato area between 5pm and 6pm and the Twin Cities metro between 6pm and 7pm. Once it starts, snow is only expected to last 3 or 4 hours, with around 1 inch of accumulation expected. Visibility less than a mile at time is expected due to falling snow and southwest wind gusts near 30 mph. Please drive slowly and with caution.