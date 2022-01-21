Claire E.  (Huber) Trieb

Claire was born August 22, 1928 to Dr Joseph and Margaret (Allen) Huber in St Paul, Minnesota. She was the youngest of four children. Claire was 93 years old when she could no longer wait to see her husband, parents, siblings and son in heaven. She left this earth to be with them. However, she left us with broken hearts. Claire was in Hospice care at the home of her daughter in Idaho when she passed away.
She is survived by her children; Carol Bedient (Marv) of Caldwell, ID, John (Mary Hirsch) of Hudson, WI, and James (Xia) of Green Bay, WI. She is also survived by her daughter in-law, Linda Trieb of Elwell, MI. Claire was Grandma to seven grandchildren and fifteen great grandchildren. She was Aunty Claire to her seven nieces and nephews. They were all jewels that completed her family, and her life. She loved being a mother, an aunt, a grandmother and a great grandmother.
In 1947, Claire graduated from St Joseph’s Academy Catholic High School for girls in St Paul MN. She married Harold Trieb in 1951; never dreaming she would be a military wife moving about the United States. She loved coming home and visiting family in her beloved city of St Paul. She has many fond memories of growing up in West St Paul. She would ride the streetcar to see her father, who worked at Kindy Optical as an Optometrist in downtown St. Paul. Growing up, Claire’s family went to the lake for a week every year and on weekends. They were regular guests at Mahlen’s Resort on Lake Minerva in Danbury. WI. Claire and Harold retired in 1969 in Hudson, WI. They built a lake home on Lake Minerva where they spent the summers. Claire loved to listen to the call of the loons at night while sitting out on the screened-in porch, overlooking the lake.
She is preceded in death by her husband, Lt Col Harold Trieb; a son, Harold Trieb Jr; her parents, Joseph and Margaret (Allen) Huber; and her siblings, Joseph Huber Jr, Donald Huber, and Lois (Huber) Withuski.
Mass of Christian Burial for Claire will be 11AM, Thursday, January 27th at St. Patrick Catholic Church in Hudson, WI. Burial will be in the parish cemetery. Visitation will be one hour prior to the mass at St. Patrick Thursday morning.
