Clay Thompson, age 59, died on Wednesday, March 8, 2023 at his home in Emerald, WI. He was born the son of Frank and Junia Thompson on August 1, 1963 in Mora, MN. Clay grew up in Martin, SD, attending Bennett County High School. He worked as a truck driver for 40 years transporting anything you could think of. Clay married Angela Sistad on April 9, 2022. He loved driving racecars, boating, and riding motorcycles in Sturgis. Clay made sure to complete items on his bucket list, including jumping out of a perfectly good airplane. He had his pilot license for 20 years. Clay was hardworking and dedicated to his family.
He is preceded in death by his parents, Frank and Junia; cousin, Harley; uncle, Glenn; aunt, Elaine; niece, Debbie Anderson; son-in-law, Mike Hardman; mother-in-law, Jean Edwards; sister-in-law, Sandy Edwards; and nephew-in-law, Jeremy Swenson. Clay is survived by his wife, Angela; children, Jon (Alicia), James, Mandi (Shawn) Swanson, Alita Hardman, Joseph (Courtney); grandchildren, Camron Hardman, Jean Swanson, Keith Swanson and Liam Swanson, Sofie Sargent, Breylin Hansen and Maeve Hansen, Margaret Handy and Justice Handy; beloved nieces and nephews, Crystal (Ryan) Hirte, Robin Swenson, Jacob (Lyndsey) Edwards, and several others; siblings, Von (Judi), Amber (Brian) Wells, Dallas (Nadene), and Heidi Cuny; and many other relatives and friends. A Celebration of Life will be held at a later date when the weather is warmer and spreading of his ashes during the Sturgis Rally. Cremation services provided by Bakken-Young Funeral & Cremation Services.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Thank you for taking part in our commenting section. We want this platform to be a safe and inclusive community where you can freely share ideas and opinions. Comments that are racist, hateful, sexist or attack others won’t be allowed. Just keep it clean. Do these things or you could be banned:
• Don’t name-call and attack other commenters. If you’d be in hot water for saying it in public, then don’t say it here.
• Don’t spam us.
• Don’t attack our journalists.
Let’s make this a platform that is educational, enjoyable and insightful.
Email questions to jjohnson@orourkemediagroup.com.