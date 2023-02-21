Concepcion Gravseth

Concepcion “Conchita” Gravseth, age 77, of Hudson, WI, passed away on February 19, 2023 at her home in Hudson, after a courageous battle with cancer.
Conchita was born on June 22, 1945 in Sevilla, Spain to Manuel and Carmen Juado-Soto. Ernest “LeRoy” Gravseth and Conchita met in Rota, Spain and were united in marriage while LeRoy was stationed in Spain, serving in the United States Marine Corps. Upon LeRoy’s discharge, the two moved to the United States and were blessed with three sons. Throughout their marriage, they moved many times from North Dakota, to Minnesota, to Michigan, to Missouri, and eventually settling in Hudson, WI.
She was very proud of her Spanish heritage and her family, especially her 3 sons. She enjoyed traveling to Spain to see her family and friends, spending time with her grandchildren, and volunteering in the community. In all of the places that her family lived, she was always very active in the church, helping on many women’s clubs and in and around her community. When her kids were going to school in Michigan, she helped to create the Lincoln High School Foreign Exchange Club partnering with schools in Spain, France, and Germany where Conchita and LeRoy hosted many foreign students and created life long friends in the United States and abroad. Conchita supported the family while LeRoy attended the University of North Dakota by starting a successful daycare business out of her home. She continued her business in Minnesota and Michigan, helping to raise many children that she was so proud of and their accomplishments in life. Conchita was feisty, confident, and fiercely loyal to those she loved most. If she was a friend, she was a friend for life.
Conchita is survived by her husband, LeRoy; 3 sons: Ernest “Monty” (Emilia), Adam (Raquel), and David (Tara); 5 grandchildren: Andrea, Carmen, Nevinna, Erick, and Reme; 2 brothers and 2 sisters in Spain; along with numerous cousins, nieces, and nephews.
She is preceded in death by her parents.
Visitation will be held from 5-7p.m. on Friday, March 3, 2023 at the O’Connell Family Funeral Home, 520 S. 11th St., Hudson with a prayer service at 6:45p.m. at the funeral home. Mass of Christian Burial will be at 11a.m. on Saturday, March 4, 2023 at St. Patrick Catholic Church, 1500 Vine St., Hudson with a visitation held one hour prior to the Mass at Church. Interment at St. Patrick’s Catholic Cemetery.
