Craig “Boone” Bakke

Craig R Bakke “Boone”, age 66, of Baldwin, died on Friday, August 18, 2023.

Craig was born on March 4, 1957, to Richard and Audrey Bakke (Thompson).

In 1978 Boone started Bakke Excavating. For the last 26 years his son Todd had worked beside him. He enjoyed riding his Harley, snowmobiling, and driving his Allis WD 45 wherever it would go. Boone was bigger than life and made friends wherever he went. He often said that New Centerville was the center of the universe. One could often hear his voice and his laugh across the valley of New Centerville. Everybody loved Boone.

The most important thing to Boone was his family. His granddaughters always made him smile.

He will always remain in the hearts of his son Todd (Hollie) Bakke; daughter Amy Jo (Bob) Thompson; grandchildren Harlow & Jade, Charlie & Bailey; Mother Audrey Thompson; brothers & sister Jim Bakke, Mary (Scott) LaFavor, Joe Bakke; nieces & nephews Danny Bakke, Diane (Jeremy) Elliott and their children Joshua & Melissa, Logan (Carley) LaFavor & their son Huckson; many other family & friends.

Craig was preceded in death by his father Richard Bakke and stepfather Gordon Thompson.

Visitation will be held at United Methodist Church in New Centerville, 36 County Road Y, on Sunday, August 27th from 12 p.m. to 2 p.m. With Service held at 2 p.m. A celebration of life to follow at Boone’s shop, 1943 4th Ave. W. Baldwin, WI. Everyone welcome.

