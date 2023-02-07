Curt Lindquist, age 83 of Hudson, Wisconsin, passed away February 2nd, 2023 at home with family. He was born November 20th 1939 in Baldwin, Wisconsin the son of Roy and Sadie Lindquist. He graduated from Hammond High school and was united in marriage with his wife Kay in September of 1961.
He will be greatly missed by his family: Kay his wife; Son Tim (Rochelle) Lindquist, Grandson Tyler (Abby) Lindquist, and Granddaughter Bailey Lindquist. Brothers Roger Lindquist and Leroy Lindquist.
Curt was preceded in death by sisters Sylvia McNerney, Nancy Thoen and sons Scott and Robert Lindquist.
Celebration of life will be at a future date.
