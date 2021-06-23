Cynthia Marie Olson, age 64 of Bemidji, MN formally of Deer Park WI passed away peacefully the morning of November 19th at her home with her husband by her side. Cindy was born March 27th, 1956 in St Paul, MN. Cindy enjoyed life to the fullest with her husband of 45 years. Together they enjoyed fishing, community events, weekly “date” nights, gardening, playing cribbage together and traveling. Cindy was an amazing cook and took pride in her home and caring for her family. She was very dedicated to her work with developmentally disabled adults. Her thoughtfulness and steadfast work ethic will be greatly missed. Cindy is survived by her husband Jeffrey Olson, Bemidji MN, her three children: Donovan Olson of Bemidji, MN, Starlla Olson (Ryan Beer) of Deer Park, WI, and TJ Olson of Bemidji, MN. She is further survived by her grandchildren Zachary, Kendra, Conner and Abigail, her sisters Darla, Darlene, Sharon, and brother Dennis. She is proceeded in death by her parents, sisters Gloria and Marlene and brothers Vincent and James. A celebration of life will be held on Saturday, July 10th, 2021 at the Stanton Town Hall, 2245 County Rd T, Deer Park WI, from 1:00 – 3:00
Cynthia Marie Olson
