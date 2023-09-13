Daniel “Dan” Anderson, 52, passed away peacefully along side his family September 12th 2023. Dan was a loving son, brother, husband, father and friend. Born to Phyllis and James “Sam” Anderson on March 21, 1971 in Eau Claire, Wisconsin and in 1980 moved to Hudson, Wisconsin with his family. Attended grade school at Saint Patrick’s School where he made life long friends. Between his Junior and Senior year at Hudson High School, class of 1989, Dan joined the Army Reserve in close footsteps of his father, and then later moved to the Air Force Reserve where he retired as a Master Sergeant with more than twenty years of service. He also completed education in Information Technology, held various jobs and landed a position at Dakota County, Minnesota where he has been employed for twenty years. Dan married his wife Joanna Clark on October 19th, 1996, together they had two children: Maddie and Isaac. Dan is survived by his wife Joanna, daughter Madeline, son Isaac. His mother Phyllis, brother Tom his wife Dorothy and their children: Margaret “Molly”, Thomas and John. Also brother-in-law John Clark and his wife Jenny. Plus aunts, uncles, cousins and many many friends. You could always find him at the local watering hole with a beer in hand looking for “one more.”
A gathering of family and friends will be held on Friday, September 15, 2023, at St. Patricks Catholic Church in Hudson, WI from 3-4pm with a prayer service at 4pm.
