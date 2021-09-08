Daniel Joseph Stiles

Age 65 of Somerset WI
Formerly of South Saint Paul, MN.
Passed away peacefully on September 2, 2021 after a valiant battle with cancer. Preceded in death by parents, Worth and Mary; infant brother, David. Survived by sister, Jane Stiles (Greg Lorch); brother, Tom (Lori); nephews, Karl Wahoske (Kate) & Adam Wahoske (Christina); nieces, Laura Wahoske (Matt), Lucy Stiles (Alex) & Mimi Stiles; 4 great nephews; the love of his life for the past seven years, Rachelle Oreskovich; and many more family and friends. Dan was a successful business owner and partner of Safe-Way Bus Company, WIT Mfg. and numerous restaurants and bars. Mass of Christian Burial 10 AM Saturday September 25th, at the Church of St. John Vianney, 749 18th Ave. No., South St. Paul. Visitation 5 to 8 PM Friday, September 24th, at Roberts Funeral Home 8108 Barbara Ave., Inver Grove Heights. Also 9-10 AM prior to Mass at church. Interment Resurrection Cemetery with celebration and luncheon to follow at Tinucci’s Restaurant, 396 21 St., Newport, MN 55055. www.robertsfuneralandcremation.com
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Thank you for taking part in our commenting section. We want this platform to be a safe and inclusive community where you can freely share ideas and opinions. Comments that are racist, hateful, sexist or attack others won’t be allowed. Just keep it clean. Do these things or you could be banned:
• Don’t name-call and attack other commenters. If you’d be in hot water for saying it in public, then don’t say it here.
• Don’t spam us.
• Don’t attack our journalists.
Let’s make this a platform that is educational, enjoyable and insightful.
Email questions to darkin@orourkemediagroup.com.