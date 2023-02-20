Daniel R. Hildebrandt

Daniel Robert Hildebrandt, 77, of Hudson Wisconsin passed away surrounded by loved ones on February 16th 2023 at Regions Hospital in Saint Paul, Mn. Daniel was born to Dale and Marcella (Edgar) on September 1st 1945 in River Falls, Wisconsin. Daniel met his now wife of 55 years Nancy Johansen in 1965 and the two of them were married in 1967. Daniel then began a career as a mechanical engineer, where he worked for Donaldson Co. for 20 years, followed by 25 years at ASE. Daniel and Nancy enjoyed roller skating, dancing, and raised 3 children. They took many family trips and enjoyed visiting casinos together along with many trips to Las Vegas. Daniel and Nancy ran a riffle league at the Hudson Rod and Gun club for several years where he enjoyed being on a rifle team as well. Daniel loved being outdoors from dawn till dusk. He enjoyed hunting, fishing, and gardening. Anyone who knew Daniel would have considered him a Jack of all trades. Daniel enjoyed westerns such as Gunsmoke and comedies from The 3 Stooges to Looney Tunes. Daniel past his vast knowledge and expertise down to his children, creating memories and life skills that will be forever remembered.
Daniel will never leave the hearts and minds of his wife Nancy, daughter Lisa (Jim) Drummond of Hudson, sons James (Esther) of Hudson, and Jeffery (Jennifer) of river falls. Grandchildren Katlyn, Bekah (Christopher), Courtney, Alex, Audrey, Rylee, and Devlan. Great grandchildren Abigail, Leigha, Emmalynn. Sister Christy (Paul Phernetton). Brothers Dewayne and Tom (Anne) Hildebrandt and many nieces and nephews. Daniel was preceded in death by his parents Dale and Marcella, Brothers David, Terrance, Michael, and sister Connie.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Thank you for taking part in our commenting section. We want this platform to be a safe and inclusive community where you can freely share ideas and opinions. Comments that are racist, hateful, sexist or attack others won’t be allowed. Just keep it clean. Do these things or you could be banned:
• Don’t name-call and attack other commenters. If you’d be in hot water for saying it in public, then don’t say it here.
• Don’t spam us.
• Don’t attack our journalists.
Let’s make this a platform that is educational, enjoyable and insightful.
Email questions to jjohnson@orourkemediagroup.com.