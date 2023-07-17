Daniel Sands Linneman, age 87, of Lake City, Minnesota, passed away July 14, 2023, at Mayo Clinic Hospital in Lake City, Minnesota.
Daniel was born on August 15, 1935, to parents Frederick and Alice (Sands) Linneman in Minneapolis, Minnesota.
Daniel was united in marriage with his first wife, Glad (Meyer) in 1961. Together they raised three of their own children and lovingly added one foster child. Later, Daniel married his second wife, Ruth (Straskowski) Licht on July 22, 1989 at First United Methodist Church in Hammond, WI and blessed this marriage on July 21, 1990 at St. Mary’s Immaculate Conception Catholic Church in Hammond, WI.
After high school, Daniel served four years in the Navy then went on to earn a Bachelor of Arts in Industrial Arts from University of Wisconsin-Stout. He spent 30 years in the St. Croix School District sharing his knowledge and love for creativity and woodworking with the kids of the community. Retiring in 1995, Daniel continued to dream up new ideas, inventing, refurbishing and redesigning anything he could find. His creative ideas helped start the Hammond Community Park. Daniel loved old Victorian houses, old cars or trains, and bringing new life to old furniture. There was always a dad joke with Daniel which the family started naming his linnemanisms. Daniel was always active in his church communities and was proud of the time he spent in the military. He was a member of the American Legion Post 2930. Every Veteran’s Day he would volunteer his time participating in services and Daniel never missed calling the Veteran’s he knew and thanking them for their service.
Daniel is survived by his wife Ruth Linneman; children Lisa Linneman, Keith Linneman, Vicki Linneman; grandchildren Anthony (Jenna) Pechuman, Cassandra (Luke Damsgard) Pechuman; great-grandchildren Addalynn and Henley Pechuman; foster child Ron Atkins; step-children Daniel (Jenna) Licht, Cindy (Greg Langer) McCann, Steven (Donna) Licht, Laura (Gary) DeGolier, Tom Licht; 12 step-grandchildren; 11 step-great-grandchildren; sister Kristine (Dick) Nystuen; and many nieces and nephews.
He was preceded in death by his parents Frederick and Alice Linneman; step-father Clarence Ugland; and sister Marguerite Linneman Green.
Visitation for Daniel will take place at St. Mary’s Immaculate Conception Catholic Church, 1265 Ridgeway St. Hammond, WI 54015 on Friday, July 21st, 2023 from 9:00 a.m. - 11:00 a.m. Mass of Christian Burial will follow at 11:00a.m. Burial and luncheon to follow military honors.
Funeral services entrusted to O’Connell Family Funeral Home of Baldwin, WI.
