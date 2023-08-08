Daniel Schmalstig

Daniel Joseph Schmalstig, age 64 of Beldenville died peacefully Thursday, August 3rd 2023 at his residence with his wife and two children at his side. He showed courage, strength, and faith after a battle with cancer. Daniel was born on July 23, 1959 in Red Wing, Minnesota; the son of Raymond and Joyce (Johnson) Schmalstig. He was raised on their dairy farm where he would later come back to raise his children. He attended Sunnyside Elementary School of rural Ellsworth prior to graduating from the Ellsworth High School in the class of 77’. Daniel spent his youth hanging out with cousins, hunting, snowmobiling, riding motorcycle, and was active 4H and FFA.
On July 27th, 2001, he married Kay Lochner at Our Saviors Lutheran Church in Beldenville. They were blessed with two children, his daughter Raye, and shortly after, his son Joe. He loved being a dad and going on adventures with his family; swimming with dolphins, whitewater rafting, ziplining, and dogsledding. He was warmly welcomed into the Lochner side of the family, creating great Christmas memories for many years at their North Dakota Christmas getaway, playing cards and enjoying good food.
Daniel was a gun enthusiast, with a passion for beautiful and unique guns with a story. He also enjoyed sporting clays and bird hunting. He also enjoyed ice fishing with his son, the church, and his good friend Dale, who could always make Dan laugh. Daniel’s family enjoyed many summers at a cabin on Lake Vermillion, owned by his friend of many years, Ed, who was gracious enough to let them enjoy the retreat. In his down time, he loved hanging out with his dogs and cats, playing early morning games of scrabble and cribbage, and drinking coffee with his wife. Daniel was a man of faith, and loved God. He was grateful for his friends at church and Bible study.
Daniel will be lovingly remembered by his wife and best friend, Kay; children Raye and Joe; brothers/sisters-in-law Mike (Ruth) Lochner, Jill Kelly, Scott (Sue) Lochner; nieces and nephews Lisa Christopherson, Justin Christopherson, Bob (Kaitlyn) Lochner, Anne (Chad) Albin, Katie (John) Healy, Tom Larson, Charlie Larson, Travis (Carlee) Lochner, Troy (Tiffany) Lochner; and great nephews James, Peter, Matthias, and Luca. Daniel is preceded in death by his parents; brother Dale; sister Linda; parents-in-law Robert and Charlotte Lochner, brothers-in-law Mike Kelly, Tom Lochner and Joe Lochner.
The Funeral Service for Daniel Schmalstig will be at 11 AM Saturday August 12th at First Covenant Church, 1374 No. Main Street in River Falls. Visitation for Daniel will be 10-11 AM, Saturday August 12th also at First Covenant Church, 1in River Falls. Memorial preferred to the discretion of the family. Funeral services entrusted to the O’Connell Family Funeral Home of River Falls.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Thank you for taking part in our commenting section. We want this platform to be a safe and inclusive community where you can freely share ideas and opinions. Comments that are racist, hateful, sexist or attack others won’t be allowed. Just keep it clean. Do these things or you could be banned:
• Don’t name-call and attack other commenters. If you’d be in hot water for saying it in public, then don’t say it here.
• Don’t spam us.
• Don’t attack our journalists.
Let’s make this a platform that is educational, enjoyable and insightful.
Email questions to crichardson@orourkemediagroup.com.