Danyiel Christin Mager, was born July 25, 1975 in Ventura CA, and passed away unexpectedly on her 46th birthday, July 25, 2021 in Hudson, WI. Danyiel spent her childhood years in California, then moved to Wisconsin and settled in New Richmond in 1998. Danyiel was a talented artist. She enjoyed planting flowers and gardening. She loved animals, especially her pet ferrets. She enjoyed sewing and working with her hands. Danyiel loved her son Gavin Bird with all her heart. She adored her family. She was a very caring and loving mother to Gavin. She was loving and caring to her mother and siblings. She accepted and loved all people, no matter their station in life. Danyiel is survived by her loving son, Gavin Bird; mother Darlene Mager; sister Debi Mager; brother Darin (Nancy) Mager; sister Dana Watters; and nieces and nephews. She was preceded in death by her father, Dennis Mager. A Funeral Service will be held on Thursday, August 5, 2021 at 7 pm at Bakken-Young Funeral & Cremation Services 728 S Knowles Avenue New Richmond, WI. Visitation will also be on Thursday from 6-7 pm at the funeral home. Memorials preferred to the discretion of the family. Arrangements are with Bakken-Young Funeral & Cremation Services.
Danyiel C. Mager
