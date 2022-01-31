Darlene Berglund, age 87 of Hudson died January 21st, 2022 at Regions Hospital in St. Paul. Darlene was born on October 4, 1934, in Clinton, Minnesota, the daughter of Joseph and Evangeline (Sorensen) Fjelde. She was raised in Clinton where she graduated from high school prior to attending Hamline University in the Twin Cities where she received her degree in nursing. Darlene had the perfect personality to be a nurse. Her caring and warm demeanor was a great asset to her calling. She worked as a registered nurse for Lakeview Hospital and the Stillwater Medical Group. On October 17, 1958, she would marry her soulmate, Robert Berglund at the Hennepin Avenue Methodist Church in Minneapolis. This union was further blessed with two sons, Jon and Paul.
If you were fortunate to have Darlene in your life, you appreciated her calm presence and reassuring smile. She adored her family and was a true ambassador to Christ by how she lived. Although, she took great pleasure from being a wife and mom at home, she also loved to take the family outdoors. As the kids were growing up, it was common to go hiking, camping, boating and canoeing. She enjoyed time spent knitting, quilting, sewing, and seeing friends at her book club. Her genuine and caring character was enjoyed by those she volunteered with at Willow River State Park, Lakeview Hospital, and the Bethel Women’s Circle.
She left a huge impact on those who mourn her passing; her husband, Robert; sons, Jon (Colleen) Berglund, and Paul (Laurette) Berglund; grandchildren, Brien and Erin Berglund; and sister-in-law, Lois Fjelde. She is preceded in death by her parents, Joseph and Evangeline Fjelde; and brother, Gale Fjelde.
Funeral service for Darlene Berglund will be 11AM, Thursday, February 3rd at Bethel Lutheran Church - Downtown Campus, 920 3rd St., Hudson, WI. Visitation will be one hour prior to the service at church. Darlene’s service will be livestreamed through Bethel Lutheran Church. Burial will be in the Cambridge Lutheran Cemetery in Cambridge, Minnesota. Memorials preferred to the discretion of the family.
Funeral services entrusted to the O’Connell Family Funeral Home of Hudson, (715)386-3725. www.oconnellfuneralhomes.com
