Darlene Emerson

Darlene Teresa Emerson, of Somerset, Wisconsin, passed away peacefully on August 21, 2023, surrounded by her loving family after a long, courageous fight against cancer. She was a devout Catholic whose faith in God guided her through this journey.
Darlene was born on January 24, 1963, in New Richmond, Wisconsin to James and Gladys Fogerty. She was preceded in death by her parents, and brother, Matthew Fogerty.
Darlene married the love of her life, Jeffrey Emerson, on May 17, 1986, and was married for an amazing 37 years. Darlene is survived by her husband, Jeff; three children, Jared Emerson, Brett Emerson, and Monica (Adam) Moline, grandchildren, Morgan and Spencer; siblings, Lyle (Bonnie) Fogerty, Sharon (Ken) Wolf, and Karen Fogerty.
Darlene prided herself on working with the Somerset School District for over 20 years. She loved her career and has made an everlasting impact on so many students, staff, and community members in Somerset. Darlene was an avid nature-lover, kayaker, and gardener. She also prided herself in sewing, completing many sewing projects over the years. Darlene loved bicycling with family and friends. She enjoyed many camping trips with her grandchildren and was such a loving grandmother. Darlene will be deeply missed by her family, friends, and all who knew her.
Visitation was held at Cullen Crea Funeral Home. Mass of Christian Burial was held at Immaculate Conception Catholic Church in New Richmond. Graveside service was held at St. Anne’s Catholic Cemetery in Somerset. The family would like to greatly thank those who helped Darlene through her journey. Especially her friends and family who took the time to assist with caring for her. In order to honor Darlene, donations will be memorialized to families who are going through similar battles.
