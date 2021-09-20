Darlene Fraser

Darlene Alice Fraser, 80, of New Richmond, Wisconsin passed away peacefully on September 16, 2021, surrounded by her children.
Born in Somerset, Wisconsin on March 1, 1941, Darlene was the youngest child of Lawrence and Marie Raymond. After graduating from Somerset High School, Darlene married Roger Krattley, had three daughters, and later divorced.
Darlene worked many years as the Assistant Clerk Treasurer for the city of Hudson, Wisconsin. After retirement, Darlene’s compassionate spirit shone as she spent her time caring for others. She enjoyed volunteering at the St. Croix County Health and Rehabilitation Center and at the Deerfield Senior Living Center in New Richmond, Wisconsin. Darlene found great joy in helping others, her church, and family.
Darlene cherished her six grandchildren. Easter egg hunts and frequent sleepovers with movies and popcorn on grandma’s big bed bonded Darlene and her grandchildren. She supported numerous school trips, sporting events and fundraisers. Additionally, Darlene was blessed with three stepchildren, Chris, Steve & Kelly Fraser, and many more grandchildren. She loved her blended family and was most content when rocking a baby in her arms.
Darlene moved to Texas for a few years to enjoy the warmer weather. She enjoyed the sun, making new friends and traveling, including trips to Israel and Australia.
Later in life, Darlene lived at Red Cedar Canyon Senior Living in Hudson, Wisconsin. A special thank you to the Red Cedar staff for their tremendous care, support and compassion for our mother.
Preceded in death by her parents, Lawrence and Marie Raymond; sibling, Donald Raymond; and ex-husband, Roger Krattley. Survived by sister, Eloris Rivard; children, Sherry (Jim) Poganski, Kim Liljander, Pam Gelle; grandchildren, Nicole Poganski, Jordan Poganski, Nicholas Liljander, Matthew Liljander, Nathan Gelle, Sarah Gelle.
Mass of Christian Burial at 12 PM Friday September 24, 2021 at Immaculate Conception Church in New Richmond, Wisconsin. Visitation for one hour prior to Mass at the Church. In lieu of flowers, family will send memorial donations to Darlene’s favorite charities: St. Jude Children’s Research Hospital, Wisconsin Special Olympics, or the Alzheimer’s Foundation of America.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Thank you for taking part in our commenting section. We want this platform to be a safe and inclusive community where you can freely share ideas and opinions. Comments that are racist, hateful, sexist or attack others won’t be allowed. Just keep it clean. Do these things or you could be banned:
• Don’t name-call and attack other commenters. If you’d be in hot water for saying it in public, then don’t say it here.
• Don’t spam us.
• Don’t attack our journalists.
Let’s make this a platform that is educational, enjoyable and insightful.
Email questions to darkin@orourkemediagroup.com.