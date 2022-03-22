Sept. 15, 1933 - March 16, 2022
RIVER FALLS, Wis. - Darlene Richards, 88, River Falls, Wis., died Wednesday, March 16, in Kinnic Health and Rehab.
Visitation will be from 1-3 p.m., followed by a service at 3 p.m., Thursday, March 24, at O’Connell Family Funeral Home in River Falls. Burial will be in Greenwood Cemetery.
Arrangements by O’Connell Family Funeral Homes and Trusted Cremation Provider.
