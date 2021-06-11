Born June 21, 1936 in St. Paul, MN. Died peacefully in Springfield, MO. December 6, 2020. Preceded in death by parents Richard and Dorothy DuRand, Son Richard. Siblings John, Scott, Barb, Lance, Richelle Survived by Children Dean DuRand (Jennie Owens), Lorelee Zywiec, Michelle Torri (Jon), Therese Alaniz (Pete), Lance DuRand Sisters Donna Hickey, Gayle Garrity, Yvette Batterson (Randy) and brother Leo (Jeri) DuRand Grandchildren Danielle Kruschke (Pete), Christopher DuRand, Andrew Zywiec, (Harper Binford), Austin Zywiec, Alicia Lopez (Eli), Danielle Tran (Dennis), Alfred Alaniz (Teesha), Anthony Alaniz Great Grandchildren Brandon, Ezra, Elijah, Brayden, Alex, Jordan, Lily, Raelynn, Alexis, Dezel. And his beloved Kaycee. Mass of Christian Burial for Skip and his brother Lance DuRand on Thursday, June 17th, 2021 at 2pm (visitation 1pm) at St. Anne’s Catholic Church, Somerset, WI. Luncheon to follow at General Sam’s. Interment Fort Snelling National Cemetery. Friday June 18th, 10am.
Darryl Skip R. DuRand
