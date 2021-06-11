Darryl Skip R. DuRand

Born June 21, 1936 in St. Paul, MN. Died peacefully in Springfield, MO. December 6, 2020. Preceded in death by parents Richard and Dorothy DuRand, Son Richard. Siblings John, Scott, Barb, Lance, Richelle Survived by Children Dean DuRand (Jennie Owens), Lorelee Zywiec, Michelle Torri (Jon), Therese Alaniz (Pete), Lance DuRand Sisters Donna Hickey, Gayle Garrity, Yvette Batterson (Randy) and brother Leo (Jeri) DuRand Grandchildren Danielle Kruschke (Pete), Christopher DuRand, Andrew Zywiec, (Harper Binford), Austin Zywiec, Alicia Lopez (Eli), Danielle Tran (Dennis), Alfred Alaniz (Teesha), Anthony Alaniz Great Grandchildren Brandon, Ezra, Elijah, Brayden, Alex, Jordan, Lily, Raelynn, Alexis, Dezel. And his beloved Kaycee. Mass of Christian Burial for Skip and his brother Lance DuRand on Thursday, June 17th, 2021 at 2pm (visitation 1pm) at St. Anne’s Catholic Church, Somerset, WI. Luncheon to follow at General Sam’s. Interment Fort Snelling National Cemetery. Friday June 18th, 10am.

Modulist Image

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Thank you for taking part in our commenting section. We want this platform to be a safe and inclusive community where you can freely share ideas and opinions. Comments that are racist, hateful, sexist or attack others won’t be allowed. Just keep it clean. Do these things or you could be banned:

• Don’t name-call and attack other commenters. If you’d be in hot water for saying it in public, then don’t say it here.

• Don’t spam us.

• Don’t attack our journalists.

Let’s make this a platform that is educational, enjoyable and insightful.

Email questions to darkin@orourkemediagroup.com.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.

Share your opinion

Avatar

Join the conversation

Recommended for you