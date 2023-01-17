David Burley Black, age 67, passed away peacefully on January 16, 2023, in Hudson, Wisconsin.
Dave was born on February 27, 1955, in Tuscola, Illinois, to George Burley and June (nee Armstrong) Black. He will be remembered as an avid Purdue sports fan, a Formula 1 car racing enthusiast, and enjoyed listening to George Strait and country music. David received his master’s degree in Nuclear Engineering from Purdue University in 1985 and was a member of the American Nuclear Society. He was proud of his career in the nuclear energy industry.
He is survived by his wife of 45 years, Lisa; his children Christopher Black of New Richmond, Wisconsin; and Natalie (Kyle) Grandahl of Madison, Wisconsin; grandchildren, Everett & Adelyn Grandahl; sister Susan (Jake) McCray of Headwaters, Virginia; Kathryn (Gregory) Dietz of Lafayette, Indiana; Carol (Peter) Battistini of Avon, Indiana; as well as several extended family members and friends. He was preceded in death by his parents, June and Burley.
A Celebration of Life is being planned in Crawfordsville, Indiana for later this spring.
Memorials preferred to the Alzheimer’s Association.
A special thanks to St. Croix Hospice and Comforts of Home, Hudson for their compassionate care.
