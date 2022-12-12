Feb. 13, 1953 - Dec. 7, 2022
NEW RICHMOND, Wis. - David Crosby, 69, New Richmond, Wis., died Wednesday, Dec. 7, in his home.
Visitation will be from 4-7 p.m. Monday, Dec. 12, at Cullen Crea Funeral Home in New Richmond. Visitation will continue from 11 a.m. to noon, followed by a Mass of Christian Burial at noon, Tuesday, Dec. 13, at Immaculate Conception Catholic Church in New Richmond. Interment will be in the church cemetery.
Arrangements by Cullen Crea Funeral Home.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Thank you for taking part in our commenting section. We want this platform to be a safe and inclusive community where you can freely share ideas and opinions. Comments that are racist, hateful, sexist or attack others won’t be allowed. Just keep it clean. Do these things or you could be banned:
• Don’t name-call and attack other commenters. If you’d be in hot water for saying it in public, then don’t say it here.
• Don’t spam us.
• Don’t attack our journalists.
Let’s make this a platform that is educational, enjoyable and insightful.
Email questions to jjohnson@orourkemediagroup.com.