David Demulling

David J. Demulling passed away after a brief stay at St. Croix County Health Center.

Dave graduated from New Richmond High School in the class of 1966. He was a Vietnam Veteran and a 34 year employee of Metro Transit as a fabricator. After an early retirement, Dave was employed at New Richmond Regional Airport for 13 years as a jack of all trades including maintenance and grounds keeper.

In his early years, Dave loved to hunt, especially deer and turkey and some fishing, too. The hunting cabin was his favorite place to be. He also was a sports fan, cheering on the Green Bay Packers, Brewers and Minnesota Wild and attending his grandsons sporting events. He was always “tinkering” in the garage making or repairing something. If you needed a part for anything, Dave most likely had it in his garage or would make it.

Dave was a gentle soul, a man of few words, who loved his family dearly.

Preceded in death by his parents, Arnold and Mary Demulling; in-laws, Les and Florine Rondeau; and his brother, Richard.

Survived by his wife, Mary (Rondeau); sons, Mike and Shawn; grandsons, Christian and Alex; Selena Demulling. Sister, Shirley Johnson; sister-in-law, Judi Demulling; and many nieces and nephews. Godson and special friend, Eric Brown and his family Alex, Ari and Viv.

A Celebration of Life will be held at New Richmond Regional Airport, 625 West Hanger Rd, New Richmond, Wisconsin on May 17. Hanger 11-12, North entrance off of Wall Street. Visitation from 4:00-6:00pm. A light dinner served at 5pm with a remembrance at 5:30pm.  Cremation provided by Bakken-Young Funeral & Cremation Services.

Modulist Image

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Thank you for taking part in our commenting section. We want this platform to be a safe and inclusive community where you can freely share ideas and opinions. Comments that are racist, hateful, sexist or attack others won’t be allowed. Just keep it clean. Do these things or you could be banned:

• Don’t name-call and attack other commenters. If you’d be in hot water for saying it in public, then don’t say it here.

• Don’t spam us.

• Don’t attack our journalists.

Let’s make this a platform that is educational, enjoyable and insightful.

Email questions to jjohnson@orourkemediagroup.com.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.

Share your opinion

Avatar

Join the conversation

Recommended for you