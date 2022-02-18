David H. Kvarnes

David Herbert Kvarnes passed away on Sunday February 13, 2022 at the age of 94 years. Dave was born on July 20, 1927 in Hudson, WI to Melvin and Bertha (Schwarm) Kvarnes. Dave was proud that the Apollo Space Program used his birthday for the first Moon landing in 1969.
Dave grew up in Hudson and graduated from HHS in 1945. He worked with the Northern Pacific Railroad and attended UW River Falls until he was drafted into the Army. Dave went to Korea in 1951 with the 1st Cavalry Division, 5th Regiment, Company F. He spent time in Japan after leaving Korea and returned home to Hudson in 1953.
Dave started working for the State of Wisconsin as a Petroleum Inspector in 1953. His job took him first to Walworth WI. He met Marlene (Molly) while he was in Walworth and they were married in 1955. Dave and Molly moved to Hudson after Dave was transferred back in 1955. Dave retired after 36 years with the State of Wisconsin in 1989.
Dave was devoted to his family and active in the Hudson community. He was a proud member of the First Baptist Church choir, Sunday School teacher, and Easter breakfast chef.
Dave was a 50 plus year member of St. Croix Masonic Lodge Number 56 in Hudson. He spent many years as an officer, secretary, and chaplain of the lodge. Dave was also a Life Member of the VFW Post 2115 in Hudson. He served as an honor guard and post chaplain for many years with the Post. Dave was also a member of the River Falls Chapter and the Elks Lodge in Hudson.
Dave was an active member of the Willow River Cemetery Association. He also was active with the Hudson food shelf.
Dave spent a lot of his free time biking, golfing, and rooting for HHS sports teams and Minnesota professional sports teams. Hudson football and basketball. Minnesota Twins and Vikings.
Dave is survived by Molly, his wife of 66+ years. He is also survived by his son Edward (Nancy) and daughter Karen (Peter); grandchildren Adam (Jenn), Brian (Jenny), and great-grandchildren Josh, Owen, Tyler, Parker.
Dave was preceded in death by his parents Melvin and Bertha, and his brother Paul.
Services for Dave will be held on Saturday February 26, 2022 at the O’Connell Funeral Home in Hudson, WI. Visitation will be from 12:00 pm to 2:00 pm. Masonic and Memorial Service at 2:00 pm.
Memorials preferred to the St. Croix Masonic Lodge Number 56 or the Willow River Cemetery.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Thank you for taking part in our commenting section. We want this platform to be a safe and inclusive community where you can freely share ideas and opinions. Comments that are racist, hateful, sexist or attack others won’t be allowed. Just keep it clean. Do these things or you could be banned:
• Don’t name-call and attack other commenters. If you’d be in hot water for saying it in public, then don’t say it here.
• Don’t spam us.
• Don’t attack our journalists.
Let’s make this a platform that is educational, enjoyable and insightful.
Email questions to darkin@orourkemediagroup.com.