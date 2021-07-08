David Karl Frank, age 79, of River Falls, WI died on Monday, July 5, 2021 at M Health Fairview Ridges Hospital in Burnsville, MN. He was born the only child of Charles and Agate Frank on March 27, 1942 in Winona, MN. David grew up in Goodview, MN and graduated from Winona High School, class of 1960. He received two degrees in Physical Education and Industrial Arts from Winona State University. Dave taught at Waterville Elysian High School and later at Loyal, WI. He taught Physical Education and coached junior high school football while at Loyal and Waterville. Dave later taught Physical Education in River Falls as well as coached swimming including his two sons, one of which qualified for nationals in swimming. He also managed the park pool in River Falls. Dave married Ruthann Nord on July 25, 1964, in Bloomington, MN. He loved fishing, hunting, gardening, and cooking. He adored his family and doing odd carpenter jobs. Dave was a selfless, loving husband, a great father, and an honorable man who was liked by everyone and had a great sense of humor. Throughout his teaching career, he made an impact in the lives of the children he taught.
He is preceded in death by his parents, Charles and Agate. Dave is survived by his wife of 57 years, Ruthann; sons, Karl, Eugene “EJ” (Trina); grandchildren, Lexi and Tanner. In lieu of flowers, memorials may be directed to the Therapeutic Riding Program or Luther Memorial Church. A Funeral Service will be held on Saturday, July 10, 2021 at 11:00AM at Luther Memorial Lutheran Church (420 S 4th St) in River Falls with a visitation starting one hour prior to the service. Interment will be in Greenwood Cemetery in River Falls. The service will be livestreamed via a link at the bottom of the obituary. Arrangements are with Bakken-Young Funeral & Cremation Services.
