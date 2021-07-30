David McLaughlin died at his home on July 28, 2001.
David Leroy McLaughlin was born on July 20, 1940 in Minneapolis, Minnesota to Manzer and Marie Olinda (Langager) McLaughlin. He spent most of his childhood in Bloomington, Minnesota, before moving as a teenager with his family to northern Minnesota.
On October 15, 1966 he married June Steineman in River Falls, Wisconsin. Dave was a retiree of Andersen Windows and a member of the Quarter Century Club. He had the ability to play music by ear and enjoyed playing the piano and guitar in his younger years. He enjoyed league bowling for a number of years. He liked being outdoors, especially when golfing or fishing. Following retirement he loved riding his Harley and day trips with friends. Over the years he and June were able to take many trips around the U.S. and Canada, with each resulting in special memories. He enjoyed the companionship of his dogs throughout most of his life. Reading and jigsaw puzzles were a source of entertainment for him.
He was a kind and patient man who will be missed. He is survived by his wife June, one sister, two brothers, three generations of nieces and nephews, godchildren, cousins, and friends. He was preceded in death by his parents, twin brother, and a sister who died in childhood.
A memorial gathering for David will be held at the O’Connell Family Funeral Home in Hudson on Friday, August 6, 2021 from 2pm-3:30pm with a prayer service starting at 3:30pm. Memorials are preferred to donor’s choice.
