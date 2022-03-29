David “Mel” Manthey

David “Mel” Gordon Manthey, age 72, from River Falls, WI passed away unexpectedly at Health Park Medical Center in Fort Myers Beach, FL on March 16, 2022.
Mel was born November 16, 1949, to Donald W. and Lucille M. (Wilson) Manthey in St. Paul, MN. Mel is survived by his life partner, soulmate and best friend Deb Johnson; his brother Roger Manthey of Mendota Heights, MN; his adored niece/goddaughter Gina Manthey (Kurt) of Inver Grove Heights, MN; his “dog nephew” Jake; and his many, many great friends. He was preceded in death by his parents.
He graduated from Sibley High School in 1967 and went on to receive his Bachelor’s degree in Elementary Education from UW-River Falls.
Mel’s teaching career spanned over 30 years, starting in 1973 at Maiden Rock (8 years), Prairie View (1 year), and the remaining 22 years at Sunnyside Elementary. Mel was both a teacher and principal at Sunnyside until his retirement in 2004; but his pride was forever with his school and students as he shared his passion for learning with many children (and their families) while forming long-lasting friendships over the years.
While teaching, Mel also had a 30-year career in the bar industry while serving as a bartender and bar manager. He was employed at Lamplight, Coachman Supper Club, Shady Grove (owner), Williams Pub, and Clifton Hollow Golf Course. Mel easily connected with people and enjoyed spending time with the locals.
Since retiring in 2004, winters were spent in Fort Myers Beach, FL where he was able to enjoy the sunshine, golf, beach and meeting new people which only expanded his circle of friends. Mel was on the Board and served as the President of Helen Lane Association for several years.
Mel had many interests which included family, friends, sports, cars (Corvettes/hot rods/GTOs), golf, and music (Pavarotti to Metallica). He was known to many for his quick wit, story/joke telling, pranks, sense of humor, phenomenal memory, big heart, kind phone calls, genuine caring nature and a special gift of not only seeing the good in people but bringing out the best in them as well.
A Celebration of Life for Mel will be held on Saturday, April 16, 2022, at the River Falls Golf Club (2120 East Division Street, River Falls, WI 54022). Visitation 10-11am. Service 11am with food/drinks to follow.
Arrangements coordinated by Gallaher Cremation in Fort Myers Beach and O’Connell Family Funeral Homes in River Falls.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Thank you for taking part in our commenting section. We want this platform to be a safe and inclusive community where you can freely share ideas and opinions. Comments that are racist, hateful, sexist or attack others won’t be allowed. Just keep it clean. Do these things or you could be banned:
• Don’t name-call and attack other commenters. If you’d be in hot water for saying it in public, then don’t say it here.
• Don’t spam us.
• Don’t attack our journalists.
Let’s make this a platform that is educational, enjoyable and insightful.
Email questions to jjohnson@orourkemediagroup.com.