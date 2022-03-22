David R. Darnill

David Richard Darnill, age 58, of Ellsworth, WI passed away March 13, 2022, at Abbott Northwestern Hospital in Minneapolis, MN. David was born April 16, 1963, in Black River Falls, WI to parents Richard and Barbara Darnell. David graduated from Waunakee High School.
David worked at several supported-employment jobs over the years, including, Bagels Forever, State of Wisconsin, Dane County, and most recently, the Wisconsin Historical Museum.
David was a gentle, caring soul with a tender heart. He loved music, especially Christmas music. He had an exceptionally large collection of CD’s, albums, and cassettes of all types. David loved a party and loved to dance, especially Disco. David enjoyed going out to eat. He preferred Mexican on his birthday and Perkins anytime so he could order his usual- pancakes. David was also a big fan of the Dr. Who series and had a collection of their memorabilia and collectables.
David is preceded in death by his parents. He will remain in the hearts of his sisters, Dianne (Terry) Franklin of River Falls, WI, and Nanette (Tom Raabe) Vetsch of New Lisbon, WI; brothers, David (Joan) of Mauston, WI, and Robert (Jill) of Arvada, CO; and serval nieces and nephews. David’s family have ensured his legacy lives on through his contribution of organ donation.
Private burial will take place Sunday, April 10, 2022, at Greenwood Cemetery in River Falls, WI. Services entrusted through O’Connell Family Funeral Home of River Falls.
