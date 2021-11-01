David R. Hale

David Roy Hale (aka Big Dave), age 77, passed away Tuesday, October 26, 2021 at Lakeview Hospital in Stillwater, MN.
Dave was born on February 29, 1944, to parents, Roy and Myrtle (Mortenson) Hale in St. Paul, MN. He attended high school at Minnehaha Academy. After graduation, he went into the US Army, where he served two years as a machine tab operator. After the military, Dave received his Bachelor Of Arts Degree from Metro State University in 1975.
Dave retired in 1999 after 33 years at 3M as a system programmer. He was a family man and cherished the moments spent around the ones he loved, especially his grandkids. He also enjoyed wintering with good friends in Texas, spending time at his son’s cabin in Alma, WI and pontooning on the St. Croix River. He had a passion for music, reading, photography, computer gadgets, Packers and Badgers football, and motorcycles. Dave loved life and lived it to its fullest!
Dave is survived by his former wife, Carol Hale, and will live on in the hearts of their 3 children, David (Kara), Scott (Cheryl), Kristen (Peter) Stromquist; grandchildren, Roy Hale, Isaac Hale, Corrie Hale, Ethan (McKenzie) Hale, Kylie Stromquist, and Brinna Stromquist (aka Taco); sister, Becky (Rich) Bugielski; and many other family and friends. He is preceded in death by his parents; and sister, Barbara Dover.
A gathering of family and friends will take place on Saturday, November 6, 2021 at the O’Connell Family Funeral Home, 520 S. 11th St. Hudson, WI. Visitation will be from 4:00 to 5:30pm, followed by a short “Celebration of Life” ceremony, including a time of sharing fun memories of Dave.
