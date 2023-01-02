David Stuart Paul, 85, died Friday, December 30, at his home after a long illness. He was a resident of Hugo, MN for the past four years and a 46-year resident of the area.
David was born November 11, 1937 in Milwaukee, Wisconsin, one of four children and the only son of Edward and Wilma (born Jenkins) Paul. He grew up on a farm near Vesper, Wisconsin and there developed a life-long love for animals. He graduated from Pittsville (WI) High School in 1955 and enlisted in the United States Army, serving eight-and-a-half years in the Signal Corps, first in Germany and later at Fort Huachuca, Arizona. He was honorably discharged in 1963. David then entered the computer industry and worked nearly thirty years at Control Data Corporation in California and Minnesota. He left Control Data in 1991 and then enjoyed an extended second career as a long-haul trucker.
David’s greatest passions were motorcycles and horses. He began riding motorcycles as a soldier in Germany and continued into his early 70s. He toured much of North America over the years and was a regular at the annual Sturgis Motorcycle Rally. David also loved horses. He learned to ride on the farm and as an adult owned his own horses at his home in Scandia. He loved sharing these passions with his sons.
David is survived by his wife of fifty-six years Jeanette; three children Laonar Hilovksy of Crescent City, CA, Darel (Kelly) Paul of Williamstown, MA, and Daren (Rachele) Paul of Hudson, WI; two sisters Rebecca (Peter) Wick of Mequon, WI and Katherine Paul of Burnsville, MN; ten grandchildren and four great-grandchildren. He was predeceased by his parents, his sister Virginia Erickson, and his grandson Jason Hilovsky.
David will be interred at the Southern Arizona Veterans Memorial Cemetery, Sierra Vista, Arizona. The family has planned a private burial.
