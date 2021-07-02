Davis, John “Jack”

Age 85
August 4, 1935 – June 28, 2021
Beloved Husband, Father, Grandfather, Great-Grandfather & Friend. Jack died peacefully in his home in Houlton, WI surrounded by his wife and daughters.
Preceded in death by his parents, Lester and Verna Davis; sister, Mary Davis.
Survived by his wife of 60 years, Janice Davis; daughters, Mary Anderson (Andy Gruba), Susan (Jeff) Handlos; grandchildren, Jason (Roberta) Anderson, Mandy (Olsen) Costa, Elijah Gruba, Nathan Davis (Jeska Barry), Alisha (Steven) Olson, Cody Handlos; great-grandchildren, Eliana, Bennett, Ivy, and Landen.
Jack loved hunting, fishing, gardening, and everything about the outdoors.
Memorial Service 11AM Friday, July 9th at Our Savior’s Lutheran Church, 1616 Olive St W, Stillwater, with visitation beginning at 10:30AM. BRADSHAW 651-439-5511 BradshawFuneral.com
