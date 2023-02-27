Dawn R. Stahlmann

Dawn Renee was born July 21 to Arlen and Jeanna Larson in Tyler, MN. She was baptized and confirmed at First English Lutheran Church. She graduated from Tyler High School.
Dawn started her court reporting career in St. Cloud and also had Rustin and Josh, her “Hollywood Dudes.” She graduated from Northern Tech in Minneapolis, MN.
Bob met Dawn over a pair of socks! They married on July 21, 1990, enjoying 32 years together, along with their inherited kids, Rustin and Josh, and Chris and Shayne (Lisa).
Bob and Dawn ran Stahlmann and associates for years. When Dawn’s health started deteriorating she became an instructor at all Twin Cities court reporting colleges. She received many awards and was nominated for National Teacher of the Year by Rasmussen College. Dawn gave the first real-time shorthand test in Minnesota.
Dawn liked spending time with family and friends. She loved cats, humor, garage sales, thrift shops, collecting jigsaw puzzles, riding her scooter, and music. She liked Ballatore especially when camping with family while always losing at Yahtzee, but still having a good time.
Dawn will forever be in the hearts of her husband Robert Stahlmann, Children Rustin (Carol) Wigton, Josh (Chrissy) Wigton, Chris (Shannon) Stahlmann, Shayne (Marie Pelkey) Stahlmann. Grandchildren Raegan Wigton, Jeffrey Peterson, Ronnie Peterson, and Jayden Stahlmann
Dawn was preceded in death by her parents, Arlen and Jeanne Larson
Visitation will be Wednesday, March 1, 2023 at 11:00 a.m. at O’Connell Funeral Home, Hudson, WI followed by a Memorial Service at 12:00 p.m. Memorials preferred to St. Croix Animal Friends. Service will be livestreamed on the Funeral Home website.
O’Connell Family Funeral Home of Hudson, WI 715-386-3725.www.oconnellfuneralhomes.com
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Thank you for taking part in our commenting section. We want this platform to be a safe and inclusive community where you can freely share ideas and opinions. Comments that are racist, hateful, sexist or attack others won’t be allowed. Just keep it clean. Do these things or you could be banned:
• Don’t name-call and attack other commenters. If you’d be in hot water for saying it in public, then don’t say it here.
• Don’t spam us.
• Don’t attack our journalists.
Let’s make this a platform that is educational, enjoyable and insightful.
Email questions to jjohnson@orourkemediagroup.com.