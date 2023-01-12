Deborah Ann Rutledge, age 65, of North Hudson, WI passed away unexpectedly at her home on January 10, 2023, presumably from a heart attack. Debbie was born on January 22, 1957 to parents Marvin and Gertrude (Neumann) Rutledge. She graduated from Osceola High School and later attended ADvTECH. Debbie worked in administration at West Publishing, The St. Paul Travelers Insurance Company, and finally at 3M, where she retired.
Deborah was active in her community and helped raise funds for many charitable causes. Two of her favorites were Relay for Life and Walk to End Alzheimer’s. Her family and faith were the most important things to her in life. She cherished all the memories she made with her family and friends. She put many miles on her car often taking her nieces and nephews on trips, going to countless ballgames and school events, taking an afternoon drive to visit relatives and the many times she took friends to and from appointments. She loved her family deeply and worked hard to keep in touch with as many as possible also working on the Rutledge/Neumann genealogies. Her devotion to help others and her faith was great. She often attended mass at many different churches in the area.
She will remain in the hearts of her siblings Daniel (Lisa) Rutledge, Delroy (Shirley) Rutledge, Duane (Tracy) Rutledge, and Dominic (Pam) Rutledge; sister-in-law Cindy Rutledge; nieces and nephews Dawn, Dean, Denise, Deeann, Jeremy, Dusty, Belinda, Misty, Ashley, Logan, Becky, Alissa, Matt, Cassie, and Sierra; and many loved great nieces and nephews. She is preceded in death by her parents Marvin and Gertrude; brother Douglas; sisters Mary and Diane; nephew Joseph; great niece Autumn Bergeron.
A visitation for Debbie will be held at O’Connell Family Funeral Home in Hudson, WI, on Sunday, January 15, 2023 from 4-7pm with a rosary at 7pm. A Mass of Christian Burial will be held the following day on Monday, January 16, 2023 at St. Charles Catholic Church in Bayport, MN at 11am with an hour of visitation before the mass. Memorials are preferred to the family and will be distributed to some of Debbie’s favorite charities.
