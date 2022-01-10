Debra Jo Calhoon, 68, died at home in Hudson, Wisconsin surrounded by her family on December 31st, 2021.
Born in Grand Island, Nebraska on May 25th, 1953, Debbie was one of the most optimistic, strong, caring, fun, and above all, loving people you could know.
Debbie loved her daughters Cali and Casey. Through all the moves and changes in their lives, she always made them feel safe, supported, and special. Debbie loved her husband Danny and the wonderful life they made together over their 17 year marriage. Debbie loved that Danny brought his daughters, Mariah, Madi, and Alli into her life. Debbie loved her grandkids who filled her with smiles and joy. Debbie loved her brothers Kevin, Billy, Doug and Bobby who were her closest friends. Debbie loved her parents deeply, and kept their memories close.
Debbie loved road trips to Nebraska to visit family and friends in Norfolk and Grand Island. She loved the many dogs and cats who were a part of her life. She loved celebrating holidays and spoiling her grandkids. She made birthdays, holidays, and every day feel special. She loved spending time in her garden, a backyard oasis that she and Danny built. Debbie loved watching corny hallmark movies, singing along to her favorite music, and watching sunsets at Birkmose park.
Debbie loved the friendships she formed along the unique arc of her career, from the day care center, to the dog track, to Afton Alps. Debbie loved her nurses and doctors and was thankful for her superlative care over the four years since her cancer diagnosis. She loved to make everyone smile even through her own pain.
Being loved by Debbie was just about the best feeling in the world, and everyone who knew Debbie loved her.
A celebration of Debbie’s life will be held near her birthday. Details will be posted in spring of 2022 on her CaringBridge page.
Preceded in death by Mother Joyce “JJ”, stepfather Russ, and father Bill. Survived by husband Daniel Koepke; daughters Cali (Olivia) and Casey (Joel); step daughters Mariah (Gabe), Madi (Kyle), and Alli (Jared); grandkids Andie Jo, Sam, Kaali, Mia, Miles, Karter, Stella, and Gabriel; brothers Kevin, Billy, Doug (Cinda), and Bob (Jenny).
