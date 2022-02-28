Debra Kay (Olson) Shafer

Debra (Debbie) Kay Shafer, age 60 passed away suddenly on Monday, February 21, 2022. She was born in Menomonie, Wisconsin to Isadore and Phyllis Olson on June 8, 1961. She graduated from Washington High School, St. Paul, Minnesota. Debbie was working at the Northwood Technical College at the time of her death; and in her spare time she enjoyed bartending and also working on her sister Jane’s farm.
Debbie married Craig Shafer on June 12, 2010. Debbie loved the outdoors and doing everything with her grandchildren which included camping and camp fires. She taught them how to ride and take care of the horses on the farm, drive the side-by-side and four wheeler. Debbie’s lasagna, pork chops and mashed potatoes were the grandchildren’s favorites.
Debbie is survived by her four children by her first marriage: Gary Jr. Forney, Stephanie (Jeremy) Berndt, Shauna (De’Monte) Matthews, and Jesse; and Craig’s two children: Brittani (David) Dunham and Jeremiah (Lisa) Shafer; and her grandchildren; Amelia, Aliviah, Alexander Berndt; Harlie and Aaiden Matthews; and Hannah and Abigail Dunham. She will also be missed by her dogs, Pappy and Dolly and her two cats, Tigger and Ralph.
Deb is also survived by Ted (Pat) Olson, Tom (Sandy) Olson, Judy Olson, and Jane (Wayne) Van Beek and nieces and nephews: Brian, Brad (Caroline), Thomas (Kimberly), Eric (Gina) Olson, Sara (Craig) Wigant, Norm (Emmy) Olson, LauriAnn (Kevin) Knospe, Matt (Lisa) Olson, Kara Olson, Kelli Nelson, Lisa (Robert) Navy and Joshua Van Beek.
Deb is preceded in death by her parents; grandparents Norm and Minnie Olson; brothers Norman and John Olson and nephew, Jon O. Nelson.
Celebration of life for Deb will be on Saturday, March 5 from 1 to 4 with a prayer service at 3:30 at the O’Connell Funeral Home in Baldwin, Wisconsin.
