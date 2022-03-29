Oct. 16, 1932 - March 27, 2022
HAMMOND, Wis. - Delores ‘Dee’ Campbell, 89, Hammond, Wis., died Sunday, March 27, in her home from cancer.
Visitation will be from 3-6 p.m. Sunday April 10, at Peace Lutheran Church in Baldwin, Wis. Visitation will continue from 1-2 p.m., followed by a celebration of life at 2 p.m., Monday, April 11, at the church. Private interment will be held. Memorials are preferred to the family.
Arrangements by O’Connell Family Funeral Homes in Baldwin.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Thank you for taking part in our commenting section. We want this platform to be a safe and inclusive community where you can freely share ideas and opinions. Comments that are racist, hateful, sexist or attack others won’t be allowed. Just keep it clean. Do these things or you could be banned:
• Don’t name-call and attack other commenters. If you’d be in hot water for saying it in public, then don’t say it here.
• Don’t spam us.
• Don’t attack our journalists.
Let’s make this a platform that is educational, enjoyable and insightful.
Email questions to jjohnson@orourkemediagroup.com.