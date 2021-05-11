Delores (Fisher) Pechacek

age 90, of River Falls, Wisconsin, passed away on May 9, 2021 at the River Falls Area Hospital. Delores was born on May 30, 1930 in River Falls to Peter and Agnes (Killian) Fisher. While at a dance Delores met Arnold Pechacek and the two would be married June 7, 1949 at St. Bridget Catholic Church. The two were blessed with six children. During her late teenage years, Delores worked with Smead Manufacturing in River Falls. Delores and Arnie purchased the farm, “The Corner View Dairy” in 1951. She worked on the farm for many years including growing produce to sell to local grocery stores and later worked in the pro shop at Clifton Hollow Golf Club while continuing her work on her precious farm. Delores was quite a lady and enjoyed life. She will be remembered for her cooking, baking, gardening, her love of all animals especially her cats, and her love of her family. She was extremely generous with her baked goods. She often could be seen moving around the property on her golf cart or trying her hand at the casino. Seeing family at weddings, graduations or ball games was a highlight for Delores. She was a generous person and will be greatly missed. She is survived by her children; Arlene Anderson, Judy (Jim) Harri, Larry (Jodi) Pechacek, Gary (Patty) Pechacek, Jeannie (Jeff) Aws, her sister Berneita Wienke, ten grandkids, many great grandkids, one great, great granddaughter, nieces, nephews and other family. She is preceded in death by her husband Arnie, daughter Barbara Meier, brothers; Donald, Vernon, Dewane, Robert, James, and her parents.
A Funeral Mass will be at 11:00 AM Saturday, May 15, 2021 at St Bridget Church, River Falls, Wisconsin. Visitation will begin one hour prior at 10 AM at the church. Burial will take place at a later date at St. Bridget Cemetery, River Falls, WI. The Funeral Mass will be live-streamed on St. Bridget’s YouTube page for those not able to attend. Services entrusted to O’Connell Family Funeral Homes of Hudson. info@oconnellfuneralhomes.com
