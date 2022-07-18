July 24, 1933 - July 4, 2022
RIVER FALLS, Wis. - Delores Larson, 88, River Falls, Wis., died Monday, July 4, in Comforts of Home.
A memorial service will be 2 p.m. Friday, July 22, at First Baptist Church in River Falls. A time of fellowship will follow at the church. Interment will be in Sunset Cemetery in Woodville, Wis. Memorials are preferred to the family.
Arrangements by O’Connell Family Funeral Homes and Trusted Cremation Provider of River Falls.
