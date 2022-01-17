Delores M. Briles, age 94, of Hudson, WI, passed away on January 15, 2022 at Christian Community Home in Hudson.
Delores was born on January 25, 1927 in River Falls, WI to Michael and Cecelia (Yanish) Ovsak. After graduating from Prescott High School, she was united in marriage to Ralph Briles on October 10, 1950. The two worked together on the family farm and, after selling, moved to Burkhardt, WI.
In her early years, she enjoyed her knitting group and being outside tending to her yard. After Ralph’s passing in 1983, she remained in Burkhardt for many years before moving to Woodland Hill in Hudson. She loved playing cards, doing puzzles, and spending time with her grandchildren.
She is survived by her twin daughters, Doris (Jim) Stehr and Donna (Tab) Offner; grandchildren: Alex and Angie Stehr, and Jennifer and Kelly Offner; sister, Rosemary Ocel; and many nieces and nephews.
She is preceded in death by her husband, Ralph; parents; siblings: Leona, Lawrence, LaVerne, Delphine, and Viola; and dear friend, Charlie Johnson.
Mass of Christian Burial will be held at 11:00 a.m. on Thursday, January 20, 2022 at St. Patrick Catholic Church, 1500 Vine St., Hudson with a visitation held one hour prior to the Mass at church. Interment at St. Bridget Catholic Cemetery in River Falls, WI.
Services entrusted to the O’Connell Family Funeral Home of Hudson, WI. (715) 386-3725. www.oconnellfuneralhomes.com
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Thank you for taking part in our commenting section. We want this platform to be a safe and inclusive community where you can freely share ideas and opinions. Comments that are racist, hateful, sexist or attack others won’t be allowed. Just keep it clean. Do these things or you could be banned:
• Don’t name-call and attack other commenters. If you’d be in hot water for saying it in public, then don’t say it here.
• Don’t spam us.
• Don’t attack our journalists.
Let’s make this a platform that is educational, enjoyable and insightful.
Email questions to darkin@orourkemediagroup.com.