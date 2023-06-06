Age 70, passed away peacefully at home surrounded by her loving family on June 3, 2023.
Denise grew up on the East Side of St. Paul, graduating from Harding High School. She found the love of her life; Rick and they enjoyed 45 years of marriage and together they raised two children. She survived the 1978 explosion of the Commodore Hotel while working the front desk of the hotel and pregnant with her daughter, Adrienne.
Denise and her family spent many years at the cabin in northern Minnesota. She enjoyed the outdoors, and loved animals, especially birds, photography, and fishing for Sunnies on the pontoon with a cold one.
Denise will remain in the hearts of her husband Rick “Arnie”; daughter Adrienne (Tony) Williams, Son Adam (Rena) Arneberg; six precious grandbabies Addyson, Brody, Morgan, Gunnard, Paige and Millie; sisters Nadine and Suzie; brothers Tom (Jody) and John.
A Memorial Service will be held at 4:00 pm. Monday, June 12, 2023 followed by visitation from 4:30 - 7:00 p.m. at Simonet Funeral Home, 6429 Osgood Ave. North, Stillwater, MN.
