Dennis Mudlitz

Dennis R. Mudlitz, age 77, of North Hudson, WI, passed away on October 23, 2022. He was born to parents Frances Joseph and Madeline Helen (Yeroshek) Mudlitz on May 31, 1945.
Dennis graduated from Waukesha High School in 1963 and went to Adams State College in Colorado on a swimming scholarship-incidentally a college with no pool! Shortly after transferring to UW-Oshkosh he enlisted in the army and served in the Vietnam War where he was awarded the Purple Heart. After his service he graduated from UW-River Falls where he met his wife and was married on July 19, 1969.
Dennis and his wife JoAnn raised their children Robert and Molly in North Hudson, WI. Dennis was a loving husband and father whose family was his number one priority. He was also an avid hunter and fisherman who loved spending time in the woods and on the lakes of Northern Wisconsin. He was also fond of traveling not only on fishing and hunting trips but he also liked to escape the winter by taking cruises with his wife.
Dennis will remain in the hearts of his wife JoAnn: children Robert and Molly; siblings Judy Mudlitz and Ron (Judy) Mudlitz; siblings-in-laws Pat Healy and Mary (Jon) Hailey.
He is preceded in death by his parents and brother-in-law John Healy.
A celebration of life for Dennis will be held on Friday, October 28, 2022 at Big Guys BBQ in Hudson, WI, from 1-3pm. Memorials are preferred to donors’ choice or to the family.
