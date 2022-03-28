Diane K. Jonland, age 75, of Hudson, WI, formerly of Silver Bay, MN, passed away on March 18, 2022 at the Christian Community Home in Hudson.
Diane was born on March 10, 1947 in Preston, MN to Frederick and Arlene (Kohlmeyer) Trende. She grew up and attended school in Silver Bay, MN. She spent most of her career in the telephone industry, working for Bell Telephone Company and later Qwest (CenturyLink), in the planning of residential phone lines, eventually retiring in 2008.
She was united in marriage to Dick Jonland in July 2001, and together they would enjoy fishing and traveling in their motorhome. Diane was a dedicated church member at Sychar Evangelical Church, volunteering at many of their events and activities. She also was a talented painter and pet lover.
Diane was spunky person with a wicked sense of humor. She thoroughly enjoyed playing card games, and got her devious, competitive nature from her own mother. She was sweet, friendly, and always happy, getting along with everyone she met. She treasured the many friendships she had with her neighbors, fellow residents, and staff at Wintergreen, Pine Ridge, and Christian Community Home.
She will be dearly missed by her brother, Richard “Dick” (Char) Trende; nieces and nephews: Andrea (Korey) Werk, Bethany (Kyle) Trende-Steffen, and Scott (Loren) Trende; and great nieces and nephews: Brayden, Keagan, and McKynlee Werk, and Kayla and Emmet Murphy.
She is preceded in death by her parents; and husband, Dick Jonland.
A Memorial Service for Diane will be held at 1:00 p.m. on Friday, April 8, 2022 at the O’Connell Family Funeral Home, 520 S. 11th St., Hudson with a gathering held one hour prior to the service at the funeral home. Private family interment will be held at a later date at Sawtooth Mountain Cemetery in Silver Bay, WI.
Services entrusted to the O’Connell Family Funeral Home of Hudson, WI. (715) 386-3725. www.oconnellfuneralhomes.com
