Diane L. Anderson, age 72, of Hudson, WI, died on October 27, 2022 at Red Cedar Canyon in Hudson after a courageous battle with Parkinson’s Disease.
Diane was born on March 11, 1950 in Amery, WI to Leo and Genevieve (Eastlund) Brace. She grew up in Dresser, WI, and accepted the Lord Jesus Christ as her savior as a young girl. Diane was a faithful member of Bible Baptist Church in North Hudson for over 35 years, serving as their Administrative Assistant for five years. In her free time, she loved crafting and spending time with her family.
She is survived by her husband, Don; her 2 children; 4 grandchildren; 2 great-grandchildren; 2 step-children, Kenneth (Stephanie) and Melanie; 5 step-grandchildren; and 3 step-great-grandchildren; 5 siblings, Howard (Donna) Brace, Debbie Brace, Ron (Diane) Brace, Dori Brace, and Alan (Terri) Brace; many nieces and nephews, aunts, uncles, nieces, and cousins.
She is preceded in death by her parents.
Funeral Service for Diane will be held at 11:00 a.m. on Friday, November 4, 2022 at Bible Baptist Church, 545 6th St. N, Hudson, with a visitation held one hour prior to the service at the church. Interment at Sand Lake Cemetery in Dresser, WI.
O’Connell Family Funeral Home of Hudson, WI. (715) 386-3725. www.oconnellfuneralhomes.com
