Diane L. Wilcox

Diane (Shoemaker) Wilcox passed away on October 14, 2021 at the River Falls Area Hospital. She was born October 20, 1948 in Barron, Wisconsin; the daughter of William and Alma (Hanson) Shoemaker. She lived in Wisconsin all her life moving from Barron to Roberts and then to River Falls where she graduated from high school. After high school, she married Michael Wilcox and had many great years together. They moved to the Milwaukee area where she studied accounting and computer training at Gateway Technical Institute. She worked in computers with Abbot and Case. She was also active in her church and loved singing in a choir, working for the Literacy Council, reading books, rescuing dogs, crocheting, and being with family. Diane stayed in the area until her retirement when she bought a camper and enjoyed exploring the United States visiting old friends and making lots of new ones along the way.
Diane was preceded in death by her parents, Michael, brother Donald and nephew Rick. She is survived by brothers Dennis (Maralee) from Brandywine, Maryland, and David (Dorothy) of Ellsworth, Wisconsin and many nieces, nephews, cousins and family.
A celebration of life gathering will be held on October 23, 2021 at Crossroads Apostolic Church at 2450 Wisconsin Street Sturtevant, Wisconsin. Funeral and cremation services entrusted to the O’Connell Family Funeral Home of River Falls.
