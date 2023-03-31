Diane Wallace (nee Anselmo), 73 of Hudson, Wisconsin passed away peacefully with her daughter and son by her side on February 19, 2023, at Regions Hospital in St. Paul after a brief but brave battle with Brain Cancer.
Diane was born in Hibbing, MN to Battista and Genevieve Anselmo on May 28, 1949. She graduated from Cherry High School in 1967 and eventually settled in Hudson, Wisconsin, where she lived for nearly 30 years.
Diane valued and cherished time. Time with her husband, Bill, where they spent countless hours driving the country roads enjoying nature and each other’s company. Time with her friends from Croix View, where she lived for over 20 years. And, most importantly, time with her family. Whether it was a trip to see her Grandchildren/Great Grandchildren or an adventure with her daughter or a simple lunch with her son, time was gold to Diane.
She was preceded in death by her husband, Bill Wallace; and parents, Battista and Genevieve Anselmo.
She is survived by her daughter, Dana Bernard; son, Chad (Lori) Sande; brother, Mick (Maria) Anselmo; grandchildren: Jared, Alex (Chris), Lauren (Dave), Justin (Becky), Dylan, Hayden and Ryan; great-grandchildren: Lilah and Henry; and many nieces, nephews and cousins.
A Celebration of Life will be held at O’Connell Funeral Home, 520 11th St., Hudson, Wisconsin, on Friday, April 14. Visitation at 12:00. Service at 1:00. A luncheon will follow.
O’Connell Family Funeral Home of Hudson, WI. (715) 386-3725. www.oconnellfuneralhomes.com
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Thank you for taking part in our commenting section. We want this platform to be a safe and inclusive community where you can freely share ideas and opinions. Comments that are racist, hateful, sexist or attack others won’t be allowed. Just keep it clean. Do these things or you could be banned:
• Don’t name-call and attack other commenters. If you’d be in hot water for saying it in public, then don’t say it here.
• Don’t spam us.
• Don’t attack our journalists.
Let’s make this a platform that is educational, enjoyable and insightful.
Email questions to jjohnson@orourkemediagroup.com.